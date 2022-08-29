Erste Group Bank Downgrades Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Hold

Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.46.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.