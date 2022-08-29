Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives $277.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 255 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 308 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 268 to SEK 236 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Trading Up 5.0 %

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

