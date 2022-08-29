ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Down 23.4% This Week

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. ETHPad has a total market cap of $745,764.77 and approximately $3,724.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.02828902 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00820539 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ETHPad Coin Profile
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ETHPad Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.