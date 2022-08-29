ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Down 23.4% This Week

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. ETHPad has a total market cap of $745,764.77 and approximately $3,724.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.02828902 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00820539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

