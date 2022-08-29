ETNA Network (ETNA) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. ETNA Network has a market cap of $265,345.53 and $12,442.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00818287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

ETNA Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

