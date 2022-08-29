Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 950,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 38.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 15.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

