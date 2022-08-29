Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,198 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.20 on Monday, reaching $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $421.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

