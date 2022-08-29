Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 360,275 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 188,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 114,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of XOM opened at $98.14 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $409.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

