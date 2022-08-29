Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.
FN stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,448 shares of company stock worth $10,938,204. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
