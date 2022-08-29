Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fanuc Stock Performance

FANUY opened at $16.63 on Monday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Articles

