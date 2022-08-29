FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Director Kenneth Jeffery Anderson Purchases 1,250 Shares

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Jeffery Anderson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $20,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FAT Brands stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $149.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -15.60%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

