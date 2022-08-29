Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 90,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,247,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after buying an additional 3,648,711 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 645,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 709,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

