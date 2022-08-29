Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 90,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,247,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Ferroglobe Stock Up 5.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
