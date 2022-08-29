Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 3.8 %

GSM stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,711 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after buying an additional 645,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 3,925,063 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 709,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.