Filecash (FIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47,786.00

Filecash (FIC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $81,164.72 and $47,786.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.30 or 0.02834345 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00821505 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Filecash Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Filecash Coin Trading
