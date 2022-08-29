Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Finance Of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 299,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,503. The company has a market cap of $83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.74. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,476,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

