Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,654. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

