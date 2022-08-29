Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.16. 124,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,466. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.