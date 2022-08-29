Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

BAC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $33.96. 605,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,225,750. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

