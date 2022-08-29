Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Down 19.6% in August

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.52. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

