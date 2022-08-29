Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Down 19.6% in August

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.52. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group
About Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.