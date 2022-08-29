Findlay Park Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,444 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Danaher worth $640,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Danaher by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,820,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.
Danaher stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.92. 42,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.00. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
