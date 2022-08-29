Findlay Park Partners LLP Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.49% of Keysight Technologies worth $141,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

KEYS stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $167.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

