Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 700,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,199,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $282,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.39 and its 200-day moving average is $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.