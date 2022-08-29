First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Up 55.2% in August

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First High-School Education Group stock. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,130,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. First High-School Education Group comprises about 0.4% of EQT Fund Management S.a r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. owned 14.27% of First High-School Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE FHS remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. First High-School Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

