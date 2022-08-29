First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the July 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FAAR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. 49,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,401. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.