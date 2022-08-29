First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Down 44.0% in August

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEN. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,213. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

