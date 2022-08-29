First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 75.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 43.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 92,976 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FEN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.30. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,213. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

