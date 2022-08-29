Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

