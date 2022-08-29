Floki Inu (FLOKI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.47 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Floki Inu has a market cap of $98.10 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085319 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu (CRYPTO:FLOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,318,009,674,550 coins. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is an Ethereum-based meme token. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.