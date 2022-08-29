Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLNC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.