Flux 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $390,672.00 (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Flux has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $779,750.90 and approximately $390,672.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00311559 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00114279 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00077496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.