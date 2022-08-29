Flux (FLX) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Flux (FLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Flux has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $806,812.77 and approximately $374,121.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00313909 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00114728 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00080675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.