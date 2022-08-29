FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Decreased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,973 shares during the period. FMC comprises about 3.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of FMC worth $90,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,158,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of FMC by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 540,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,979,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after buying an additional 138,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $114.01. 4,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.