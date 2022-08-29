FORA Capital LLC Acquires 15,406 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 820.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $6.39 on Monday, reaching $140.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,887. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

