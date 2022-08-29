FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

NYSE:HES traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.46. 37,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $107.76. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

