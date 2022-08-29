FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,765. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.