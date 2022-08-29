FORA Capital LLC Buys 13,214 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 423.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 189,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,597 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,885. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

