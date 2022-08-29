FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Moderna makes up about 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $138.01. The company had a trading volume of 75,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average is $152.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,457,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,775,514.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 586,056 shares of company stock worth $93,502,624. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.