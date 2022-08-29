FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 120,356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. 25,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,671. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 968.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

