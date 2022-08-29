FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 273,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Bunge by 1,195.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BG stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $103.58. 15,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

