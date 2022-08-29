Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,282,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233,164 shares during the period. Fortis makes up 2.3% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.74% of Fortis worth $409,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis Cuts Dividend

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.24. 9,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

