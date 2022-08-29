Founders Financial Alliance LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. 381,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,367,479. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.