Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.45. The stock had a trading volume of 182,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,267. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.48.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

