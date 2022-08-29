Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,884. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

