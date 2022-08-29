Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,444. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.