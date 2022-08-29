Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.53. 385,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,641,996. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

