Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

INTC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,222,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

