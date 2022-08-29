Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 9,765 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $89,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,864 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Comcast by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 98,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

