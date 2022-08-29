Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,940 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.45% of Franco-Nevada worth $137,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $122.38 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

