Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in August

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 45,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,338. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0613 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

