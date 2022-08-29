Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 4,378 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,618. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

