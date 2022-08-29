FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0079

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. FUNToken has a market cap of $86.22 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085319 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.